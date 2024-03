Man charged with attempted murder of CPD officer

Man charged with attempted murder of CPD officer

Man charged with attempted murder of CPD officer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is charged with attempted murder of a Chicago police officer.

It came after a tense, four-hour-long standoff with police in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood over the weekend.

Dozens of SWAT vehicles and detectives were on the scene.

The 32-year-old shot at an officer. Officers then shot back but were initially unsure if their suspect had been hit.

No officers were injured.