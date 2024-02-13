Person with gun barricaded inside home on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A SWAT standoff is developing at a home in the Eden Green neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side Tuesday morning.

Chicago police confirmed there is a person barricaded inside the home with a gun on Michigan Avenue near 133rd Street.

The SWAT team has been at the home since just after midnight.

This is a developing story.