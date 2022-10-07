Man charged with attempted carjacking, shooting of man on Near South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Englewood man is charged with allegedly shooting a man during an attempted carjacking on the city's Near South Side.

Police arrested Cortez Crayton, 24, Thursday in the Near West Side neighborhood.

He was identified as the suspect who, on May 1, shot a man, 35, during an attempted carjacking, in the 100 block of East 23rd Street.

Cortez was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking.

He is due to appear in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.