Man charged after striking officer, little girl while fleeing traffic stop in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An arrest after a man drove into a crowd injuring at least three people including a police sergeant and a little girl in River North.

24-year-old Juno Miles is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Miles sped away during a traffic stop and struck at least several people including a child and a police officer in Chicago's River North neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a police sergeant stopped the driver of a red Hyundai near Grand Avenue and North State Street, and when he asked the driver to exit his vehicle, the driver refused, put his vehicle in gear and drove off.

The car was recovered later that evening.

Miles appeared in bond court on Friday.