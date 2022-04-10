Driver fleeing traffic stop strikes multiple people including child, CPD officer in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver speeding away from a traffic stop struck several people including a child and a police officer in Chicago's River North neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a police sergeant stopped the driver of a red Hyundai near Grand Avenue and North State Street, and when he asked the driver to exit his vehicle, the driver refused, put his vehicle in gear and drove off.

As he drove away he struck the sergeant and swerved into a crowd of people crossing State and Grand, police said.

Among those who were struck were a 5-year-old girl and a woman. The girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was taken to Northwestern Medical Center in good condition. And the CPD officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatning injuries.

The driver fled the scene. No one was in custody Saturday evening.