Man, boy killed in Southwest Side Chicago shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenage boy and a man were killed in a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

The 65-year-old man and the 14-year-old boy were both standing outside in the 3500 block of West 61st Place at 4:23 p.m., when a gray vehicle pulled up and two men started firing at them, police said.

The man was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. He later died at the hospital

The teenage boy died on the scene.

The shooters fled west on 61st Place in a gray vehicle. No one was in custody late Tuesday.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.