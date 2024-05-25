Chicago police searching for man who violently attacked passenger on CTA Red Line platform

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who attacked a passenger on a CTA Red Line platform on Wednesday.

The attack happened just before 1:30 p.m. on the platform, located at 188 N. State St.

Police said the suspect approached the passenger and asked for change. When they refused his request, the man kicked the passenger and proceeded to punch them in the face with a closed fist.

The man was described as African American between 40-50 years of age, between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 9, weighing 160-200 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray colored hooded sweatshirt, dark blue t-shirt, gray shorts, light gray knee-high socks, and blue and white gym shoes at the time.

Police are looking to identify a man who kicked and punched a passenger on the Red Line platform. Chicago Police Department

Police remind people to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.