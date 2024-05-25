Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police searching for man who violently attacked passenger on CTA Red Line platform

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help with identifying a man who attacked a passenger on a CTA Red Line platform on Wednesday.

The attack happened just before 1:30 p.m. on the platform, located at 188 N. State St.

Police said the suspect approached the passenger and asked for change. When they refused his request, the man kicked the passenger and proceeded to punch them in the face with a closed fist.

The man was described as African American between 40-50 years of age, between 5 feet 6 and 5 feet 9, weighing 160-200 pounds. He was wearing a black and gray colored hooded sweatshirt, dark blue t-shirt, gray shorts, light gray knee-high socks, and blue and white gym shoes at the time.

all-screenshots-of-red-line-battery-suspect.png
Police are looking to identify a man who kicked and punched a passenger on the Red Line platform.  Chicago Police Department

Police remind people to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 25, 2024 / 9:04 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.