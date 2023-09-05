Man arrested after police say he tried to rob teen at ATM in heart of Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was apprehended Monday evening after police said he tried to rob a teenage boy at an ATM in the middle of downtown Chicago.

The robbery happened at 6:42 p.m. at the Bank of America ATM at the southeast corner of Washington and Dearborn streets.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was trying to use the ATM when a man came up and tried to force him to withdraw money. The victim refused, police said.

Officers rushed to the scene and deployed a Taser on the suspect, police said.

The suspect was placed into custody with charges pending, and also taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital – from which he has since been released, police said.

The scene of the crime is directly across the street from the CBS Chicago Broadcast Center at 22 W. Washington St. Our cameras were on the scene as the Taser was used on the suspect – who appeared to be resisting officers trying to subdue him on the sidewalk.

Numerous squad cars rushed to the scene as police called for backup.