Man arrested for road rage incident in Chicago

Illinois State Police arrest man for recent road rage incident
CHICAGO — Illinois State Police have arrested a Chicago man for attempted murder stemming from a recent road rage incident.

Police said last Sunday, 31-year-old Lamont Ross shot at a car driving on the entrance ramp from Independence to the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway.

Both vehicles continued onto the Eisenhower before crashing near Racine Avenue.

The victim was not shot but received treatment at the hospital for minor injuries from the crash.

Illinois State Police officers tracked down Ross and took him into custody on Wednesday.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 5:26 PM CDT

