Suburban Chicago man arrested for allegedly shooting from apartment balcony

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) – A suburban Chicago man is scheduled to appear in court charged with allegedly firing shots from his apartment's balcony Thursday evening.

Jacob Tamillo, 37, of Schaumburg was charged with two counts of attempted murder with intent to kill or injure.

Schaumburg police said an officer responded to a neighbor complaint just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot of the area of 1200 Cambia Drive for a neighbor complaint. The responding officer heard multiple gunshots in the area.

Officers located victims and witnesses who identified the shots came from a balcony.

The victims identified Tamillo due to their previous interactions with him from living in the same neighborhood, police said.

It is further alleged that Tamillo retreated into his apartment and was not cooperative with officers' requests for him to exit his apartment.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System responded to the scene and Tamillo surrendered and was taken custody just before 1 a.m. Friday.

A black handgun and spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. There were no injuries or damage to property as a result of this incident.

Tamillo was scheduled to appear at the Circuit Court of Cook County on Saturday for a detention hearing.