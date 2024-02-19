Man arrested after shots fired on Chicago train

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was arrested after a shooting on a CTA Blue Line train early Monday morning.

Chicago police said just after 1 a.m., a passenger pulled out a gun during an argument and fired multiple shots at the Blue Line Station on Division.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered a gun at the scene.

No one was hurt, but police said the suspected shooter and the victim were taken to a local hospital.

A passenger who was in the back car said it happened right after the train stopped.

"The doors opened and then we heard some gunshots, a couple rounds. Then there was a pause. Then there were another couple of rounds. then the doors closed, " Grant Brown, witness, said. "All of us there in the back were pretty shaken up."

