Man and woman robbed minutes apart on West Side of Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two robberies happened minutes apart early Friday morning just half a mile from one another in North Lawndale and Little Village, and police are working to see if they are connected.
Shortly after 3 a.m., four gunmen robbed a woman on the street near Cermak Road and Keeler Avenue.
After taking her property, they drove off in a black sedan.
Less than 10 minutes later, three gunmen robbed a man near 26th and Keeler. They also got away in a black sedan.
Neither of the victims was hurt. No one was in custody Friday morning. Area 4 detectives were investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.