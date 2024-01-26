Watch CBS News
Man and woman robbed minutes apart on West Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two robberies happened minutes apart early Friday morning just half a mile from one another in North Lawndale and Little Village, and police are working to see if they are connected.

Shortly after 3 a.m., four gunmen robbed a woman on the street near Cermak Road and Keeler Avenue.

After taking her property, they drove off in a black sedan.

Less than 10 minutes later, three gunmen robbed a man near 26th and Keeler. They also got away in a black sedan.

Neither of the victims was hurt. No one was in custody Friday morning. Area 4 detectives were investigating.

