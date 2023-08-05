Man accused of setting girlfriend on fire in Kenosha County arrested in Chicago Heights

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in south suburban Chicago Heights have arrested a man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire this past weekend.

Police in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, say Myron Faith Bowie threatened to kill the victim, her children, and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away.

Police say the girlfriend called 911 around 4:45 a.m. Sunday saying her boyfriend set her on fire and she needed help. Sheriff's deputies and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to the house in the 24500 block of 86th Place and found Bowie's girlfriend with severe burns. She was transported to a local hospital.

As of Friday night, the victim was in critical condition – but expected to survive.

Bowie will remain in custody in Illinois, pending an extradition hearing.