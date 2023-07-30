Police search for man accused of setting girlfriend on fire in Kenosha County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for a man they say set his girlfirned on fire and left the scene in Kenosha County Sunday morning.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says Myron Faith Bowie is on the run and his girlfriend, a Village of Salem Lakes resident, is in critical condition.

Police say she called 911 around 4:45 a.m. saying her boyfriend set her on fire and she needed help. Sheriff's deputies and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to the house in the 24500 block of 86th Place and found Bowie's girlfriend with severe burns. She was transported to a local hospital.

Officials say Bowie and the victim had an argument in which he said he would kill her, her children, and her entire family before he set her on fire and drove away.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

Bowie is believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX with Illinois license plate DQ46996.

There is a felony warrant for his arrest, and he should be considered armed and dangerous, officials say.

Bowie is described as a Black man in his mid 30s. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has been known to stay in the Chicago area, specifically in Logan Square and Wicker Park.

Anyone with information on Bowie's location is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $1,000.