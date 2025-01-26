Man, 69, dies after rollover crash in northwest Chicago suburb, police say

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — A 69-year-old man has died after a crash in Arlington Heights Saturday afternoon.

Arlington Heights police responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Cook Road and Bloomington Avenue in the village's very northwest section.

The crash involved multiple injuries, with one person critically hurt.

Preliminary information indicated a dark gray BMW M340i was traveling eastbound on Lake Cook Road at a rate greater than the posted speed limit. At the time, a metallic brown 200 Jeep Grand Cherokee was pulling forward from a stop sign on Bloomington entering Lake Cook Road.

Police said the BMW's front end struck the Jeep's driver's side, resulting in a T-bone-type impact.

The force of the hit caused the Jeep to rollover several times before resting in the westbound parkway of Lake Cook Road. Paramedics removed the Jeep's sole occupant, a 69-year-old man from Des Plaines, and immediately began advanced life support treatment.

He was taken to the Lutheran General Hospital Level I Trauma Center for medical intervention of life-threatening injuries.

The BMW driver, an 18-year-old male resident of Deer Park, and two teenage passengers were evaluated by paramedics and refused further treatment. They were picked up by family and self-transported for medical evaluation. Palatine Fire Department paramedics took a third teenage passenger to a local hospital for a nonlife-threatening injury.

Lake Cook Road was temporarily closed to both east and westbound traffic, east of Route 53 to Wilke, for several hours during the accident reconstruction investigation.

The 69-year-old received life-threatening injuries resulting from the collision. Despite treatment, he was pronounced dead at 4:14 a.m. Sunday by medical staff.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The driver will not be identified until local family members have been notified.

The Arlington Heights Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Major Case Assistance Team – Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Specialized Investigative Unit. Buffalo Grove Fire and Police first responders provided assistance during the initial response.