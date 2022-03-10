Man, 61, shot and killed in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 61-year-old man is dead after being shot in the Grand Crossing community Wednesday.

At 6:10 p.m., the man was near the street in the 7500 block of South Ellis Avenue when he was shot, police said.

He was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no one in custody late Wednesday. Detectives are investigating.