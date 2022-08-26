Man, 55, shot at after having vehicle blocked in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Shots were fired at a man after his vehicle was blocked in by two vehicles in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 8500 block of South Loomis around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was traveling in his vehicle when two other vehicles approached from the front and the rear.

The victim attempted to reverse to leave the scene but was rear-ended by the sedan behind him. An unknown male offender exited that vehicle and fired shots at the victim before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The victim was not struck but was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was treated and released.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.