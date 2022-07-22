Man, 19, struck in face by gunfire in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded after being shot in the face in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Adams Street around 9 a.m.
Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face and self-transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.
No one is in custody.
Area Three Detectives are investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.