Watch CBS News
Local News

Major restoration coming to historic South Side Chicago park

By John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

Historic Chicago park to receive major upgrades
Historic Chicago park to receive major upgrades 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic South Side neighborhood park is slated for a major restoration.

Chicago Park District officials and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) next week will announce a $4.3 million plan for enhancements to Cornell Square Park, at 1809 W. 50th St. in the Back of the Yards community.

The 8.85-acre park and its facilities are 120 years old. Its fieldhouse has been a resource for the Back of the Yards community – offering programs for all ages since it opened in 1904.

The fieldhouse houses two gymnasiums, an auditorium, and a kitchen, the Chicago Park District website notes.

Officials say the restoration will include some much-needed updates to the fieldhouse's infrastructure.

The public meeting on the renovations will be held next Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m. at the park.

Construction begins at the end of this year.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 4:18 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.