Major restoration coming to historic South Side Chicago park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic South Side neighborhood park is slated for a major restoration.

Chicago Park District officials and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) next week will announce a $4.3 million plan for enhancements to Cornell Square Park, at 1809 W. 50th St. in the Back of the Yards community.

The 8.85-acre park and its facilities are 120 years old. Its fieldhouse has been a resource for the Back of the Yards community – offering programs for all ages since it opened in 1904.

The fieldhouse houses two gymnasiums, an auditorium, and a kitchen, the Chicago Park District website notes.

Officials say the restoration will include some much-needed updates to the fieldhouse's infrastructure.

The public meeting on the renovations will be held next Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6 p.m. at the park.

Construction begins at the end of this year.