Macy's Walnut Room hosting Christmas in July celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a Christmas tradition for many families but having lunch at the Walnut Room at Macy's can be a bit difficult.

So, starting Thursday, the restaurant is celebrating Christmas in July.

The Walnut Room is taking reservations for a yuletide celebration today through July 12.

There's a special holiday menu - including desserts like a holiday yule log and a build-your-own snowman sundae.

Fairies will also be visiting tables to grant wishes for good boys and girls.

If you're planning way ahead - holiday reservations for the Walnut Room open on Sept. 29.