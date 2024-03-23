Lynwood man charged in deadly shooting on Chicago freeway

CHICAGO – A man was charged in connection to a shooting that left one person dead on the Bishop Ford Memorial Freeway Wednesday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.

Myles M. Stanford, 36, of Lynwood, Illinois, was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

ISP said around 2:45 p.m., troopers were notified of an expressway shooting that occurred on the I-94 northbound ramp to 103rd Street. Upon arrival, troopers found a white Toyota with the front and rear passenger side windows shot out.

The driver of the Toyota suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, ISP said.

Following an investigation, the suspect, later identified as Stanford, was taken into custody on Thursday. A weapon was also recovered.

Stanford is being held at the Riverdale Police Department pending his first court appearance.