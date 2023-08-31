Loyola University throwing block party for Sister Jean's birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The century-plus birthday celebrations for sister Jean concludes Thursday.

Loyola University is throwing a big block party at its Water Tower Campus starting at 4 p.m.

The school's Museum of Art also has a special exhibit highlighting Sister Jean's accomplishments and amazing life.

It's just one of the many ways the city has celebrated her 104th birthday last week.

On Monday, she threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game.