Loyola University throwing block party for Sister Jean's birthday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The century-plus birthday celebrations for sister Jean concludes Thursday.

Loyola University is throwing a big block party at its Water Tower Campus starting at 4 p.m.

The school's Museum of Art also has a special exhibit highlighting Sister Jean's accomplishments and amazing life.

It's just one of the many ways the city has celebrated her 104th birthday last week.

On Monday, she threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game.

First published on August 31, 2023 / 8:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

