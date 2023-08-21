Watch CBS News
Local News

Loyola University's Sister Jean celebrates 104th birthday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Loyola University's Sister Jean celebrates 104th birthday
Loyola University's Sister Jean celebrates 104th birthday 00:41

CHICAGO (CBS) – Loyola University's biggest basketball fan was celebrating on Monday. It was Sister Jean's 104th birthday.

This year, she'll throw out the first pitch before the Cubs-Brewers game at Wrigley Field next Monday.

Then on Aug. 31, there will be a block party at Loyola's Water Tower Campus. The Loyola University Museum of Art will also open for a special exhibit to highlight her accomplishments and her celebrity status.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 21, 2023 / 6:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.