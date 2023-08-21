Loyola University's Sister Jean celebrates 104th birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Loyola University's biggest basketball fan was celebrating on Monday. It was Sister Jean's 104th birthday.

This year, she'll throw out the first pitch before the Cubs-Brewers game at Wrigley Field next Monday.

Then on Aug. 31, there will be a block party at Loyola's Water Tower Campus. The Loyola University Museum of Art will also open for a special exhibit to highlight her accomplishments and her celebrity status.