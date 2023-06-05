Loyola University Medical Center to send ambulance, supplies to Ukraine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loyola University Medical Center is sending an ambulance to Ukraine.
The medical center in Maywood will present the ambulance to the Consulate General of Ukraine later this morning.
It's covered with messages of support from the staff at Loyola Medicine. It also contains five stretchers and additional EMS supplies.
U.S. ambulances for Ukraine will help deliver the ambulance to the front lines.
