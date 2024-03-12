Loyola Chicago eyes victory in conference tournament, selection to NCAA tourney

CHICAGO (CBS) – What a year for the Loyola men's basketball team after a 23-8 regular season. Head coach Drew Valentine and company are not satisfied with a worst-to-first turnaround in their second year in the Atlantic 10.

As the No. 2 seed, they get a double bye in their conference tournament. The Ramblers are now three wins from an NCAA Tournament berth.

The Ramblers were headed to Brooklyn fresh off grabbing a share of the Atlantic 10 regular season crown. The journey from last to first started with a one-word message during their preseason camp.

"That word was pride this year," said head coach Drew Valentine. "I thought last year, we did a poor job at all times. When it got hard, I think we gave up and being able to cut down the nets was definitely restoring that pride in the program."

Guard Braden Norrise said, "Just taking pride in those that came before me. I've had some unbelievable teammates here, just making sure I'm representing them and this program the right way."

Even with the success this season, the Ramblers probably still need to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament.

"I would hope not," said Valentine. "We joined the Atlantic 10 to be part of a multi-bid league. Obviously our non-conference we had two losses that aren't the best, but I've said it, I'll keep saying it. If the goal of the committee is to put the top 68 teams in the tournament, we've clearly been that."

Loyola won't get to practice in the Barclays Center before Thursday's game, but as Norris said, if you're worried about the arena this time of year, you're worrying about the wrong thing.