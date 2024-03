Loyola Chicago eyes victory in conference tournament, selection to NCAA tourney What a year for the Loyola men's basketball team after a 23-8 regular season. Head coach Drew Valentine and company are not satisfied with a worst-to-first turnaround in their second year in the Atlantic 10. As the No. 2 seed, they get a double bye in their conference tournament. The Ramblers are now three wins from an NCAA Tournament berth.