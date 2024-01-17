Loyola Chicago men's basketball defense bolstered by 6-foot-10 freshman center

CHICAGO (CBS) – After winning just four games in their first season in the Atlantic 10 Conference, the Loyola men's basketball team has won three of their first four conference games this season.

The Ramblers are trying to make sure that last year was just a blip on the Loyola success radar.

"Regardless of how last year went, there was no wavering on the confidence that I had in the way that we go about things, our process, being successful," said head coach Drew Valentine. "We just needed to make sure that people that were gonna be here were the right people in the building."

One of those "right people" Valentine brought in center Miles Rubin out of Simeon. He's part of the reason the defense has gone from one of the worst in the Atlantic 10 to one of the best.

"I feel like some people weren't thinking that we were going to be a better team than last year," Rubin said. "Right now, we're doing better. So it's pretty good."

At 6-foot-10, Rubin, a freshman, made an immediate impact on the defensive end. He's already one of the best shot blockers in the conference, if not the entire country.

"It's pretty fun," Rubin said. "It's probably like my favorite part. I'm just denying them from scoring and their face is just like sad."

Junior guard Des Watson said of the freshman's impact, "Sometimes I might slip up, but then again, I'll be like, 'I'm good.' I look up, and we're already running. I love having Miles. He's great. He's young. He's got lots of growing to do, but he's great."

Whether Rubin might still grow literally or just as a player is a scary thought for Loyola's opponents.