Loyola Chicago men's basketball defense bolstered by 6-foot-10 freshman center After winning just four games in their first season in the Atlantic 10 Conference, the Loyola men's basketball team has won three of their first four conference games this season. The Ramblers are trying to make sure that last year was just a blip on the Loyola success radar. Freshman center Miles Rubin is part of the reason the defense has gone from one of the worst in the Atlantic 10 to one of the best.