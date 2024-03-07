Lottery player in Illinois wins over $700K in Fast Play game

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois lottery player won over $700,000 after purchasing an online Fast Play game on Wednesday.

The winner played the "Fast Play Twenty 20s" and won the jackpot of $711,984.

Twenty 20s is a progressive jackpot game that starts at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold until there's a winner.

Over 37,000 winning tickets have been sold for the Twenty 20s game this month - netting players more than $2.2 million in prizes, lottery officials said.

Last month, a player in Oak Lawn won over $900,000 playing the game just before the clock struck midnight. Another player in Illinois won over $580,000 in January.

Over 25 Fast Play games are available and can be purchased in-store and online.