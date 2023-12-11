Watch CBS News
Local News

Despite his horrible twist of fate, Chicago area man keeps hopes up for the holidays

By Todd Feurer, Brad Edwards

/ CBS Chicago

After man's horrible twist of fate, family hopes to help this holiday season
After man's horrible twist of fate, family hopes to help this holiday season 06:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly man from Morton Grove hit a heartbreaking run of bad luck just before the holidays.

First, 86-year-old Loren Benson had his car totaled in a crash in September. In November, his home burned down. Then his son's pick-up truck died. It had been his only transportation to work (yes, he still works full-time at age 86) after his car was wrecked.

Despite all of those setbacks, Benson has kept positive.

"My family has been through a lot through the years, and the way we were raised was you never give up. You keep digging in," he said.

His daughter, Lorile Herlihy, said she felt her father's string of bad luck was a story they needed to share, "because we all should help each other."

"Amen to that," Benson said.

Benson is now staying at a hotel in Rosemont. He said he's looking forward to making his home livable again, and getting together with family for the holidays.

You can watch his and his daughter's full interview with streaming anchor Brad Edwards in the video player at the top of this page.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 3:01 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.