Man charged with setting fire at Target store in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Decatur man has been charged with setting a fire last month at the Target store in the Loop.

Ronald Langley is charged with one felony count of aggravated arson, accused of starting a fire inside the store at 1 S. State St. on Sept. 28. Langley faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

According to court records, Langley was caught on video taking a can of WD-40 and lighting a blanket on fire on the 2nd floor of the store.

Sprinklers in the building extinguished the fire. The store was evacuated and no one was injured.

The store was closed for repairs after the fire, but reopened on Oct. 1.

Langley was due back in court on Friday. According to court records, Langley was denied pretrial release, because he has multiple prior offenses, including an aggravated assault case in McLean County.