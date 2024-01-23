Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on South Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man was killed and another wounded when they were shot Monday evening in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.

Police said that shortly after 5 p.m., two men were on the sidewalk near 94th and Throop streets when someone walked up and started shooting.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the head, neck, and leg and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the foot and was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 9:55 AM CST

