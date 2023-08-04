What Lollapalooza goers need to know in case of severe weather

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Friday marked day two of Lollapalooza 2023 in Grant Park ,and all eyes were on the skies.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the potential for severe weather and evacuations are top-of-mind for organizers and the city.

Lollapalooza 2023: What you need to know

If there is an emergency, it wouldn't be the first time Lollapalooza needed to be evacuated. And with more than 100,000 people leaving at once, the festival and the city are keeping tabs on what's ahead.

This is not a concern for Friday – there is no rain in the forecast. It was calm and bright as sweaty day started at Lollapalooza.

But that may not be the case for the rest of the weekend – specifically the last night of the festival on Sunday.

Lollapalooza is, of course, a destination for many.

"I turn to my dad, and we get through it together," said Jenna Valentine.

Jenna and her dad, Andre, are in town from Cincinnati – planning to tackle the music, and the potential for storms, together.

"As a father, you're always concerned," said Andre Valentine. "But you just kind of watch the environment around you; make sure I know where she is. We have a great time."

Ava Palma was in town from Minneapolis with her three best friends.

"It was so crazy and so much fun," Palma said.

The four feel safe - together.

"Last night, we were linked arms, like walking down the street," Palma said.

But the forecast is now calling for strong to severe storms Sunday evening – and in case of emergency, the young women don't know exactly what the plan is.

"Follow the crowd and make the run for it; see what happens; go to our hotel," said Palma.

"I heard that you're supposed to like find a meetup point; like a designated point, before you like go into the crowd," said Alexandra Ortega.

The four friends also promised their parents at home they will be safe – even as that severe weather threatens their good time.

"I'm with my best friend. When I'm with her, my parents don't really care what we do," said Ortega. "They know we're going to like look out for each other."

In the event of severe weather at the festival, emergency evacuation shelters will be located in the Grant Park North, Grant Park South, and Millennium Lakeside garages – all along Michigan Avenue.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications is warning Lolla fans to check conditions before heading out to the festival – whether that's extreme heat, or severe weather.

In 2015 and 2017, the four-day festival in Grant Park saw storms lead to evacuations and infamously muddy conditions. The music stopped as fans ran for cover.

Video boards flashed signs asking fans to evacuate – and where.

The festival also has a map posted online telling fans where to exit in case of emergency.

The city is asking concertgoers to download the OEMC Chicago app, which will have preparedness and emergency alerts.

Lolla also has its own mobile app – from which they will be sending push notifications all weekend long.

If the park is evacuated, the festival is not necessarily canceled. Lolla will be sending out status updates on social media and through notifications on their app – including any adjusted set times.