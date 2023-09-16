Thieves target more smoke shops in Logan Square, West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves are targeting more smoke shops, this time in the Logan Square and West Loop neighborhoods.
Police say three unknown men exited a silver-in-color vehicle and smashed the front glass window of one of the businesses, located in the 2600 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 8:35 a.m. on Saturday.
The offenders attempted to gain entry but were unsuccessful and fled in an unknown direction.
The Smokenclouds shop, located in the 1000 block of West Madison Street, tells CBS 2 they were also burglarized overnight and their windows were smashed.
No one is in custody.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
