Thieves target more smoke shops in Logan Square, West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves are targeting more smoke shops, this time in the Logan Square and West Loop neighborhoods.

Police say three unknown men exited a silver-in-color vehicle and smashed the front glass window of one of the businesses, located in the 2600 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 8:35 a.m. on Saturday.

The offenders attempted to gain entry but were unsuccessful and fled in an unknown direction.

The Smokenclouds shop, located in the 1000 block of West Madison Street, tells CBS 2 they were also burglarized overnight and their windows were smashed.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.