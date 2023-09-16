Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves target more smoke shops in Logan Square, West Loop

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thieves are targeting more smoke shops, this time in the Logan Square and West Loop neighborhoods.

Police say three unknown men exited a silver-in-color vehicle and smashed the front glass window of one of the businesses, located in the 2600 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 8:35 a.m. on Saturday.

The offenders attempted to gain entry but were unsuccessful and fled in an unknown direction.

The Smokenclouds shop, located in the 1000 block of West Madison Street, tells CBS 2 they were also burglarized overnight and their windows were smashed.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 3:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.