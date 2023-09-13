At least 4 business burglaries reported across the city; cash registers and a safe stolen
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are investigating four burglaries that happened overnight, each with very similar circumstances.
Between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., four businesses had their front doors shattered. In each incident, two to three men with hoodies ran off with cash registers, merchandise, and in one case, a safe.
According to police, the thieves drove up in a white Kia SUV in three of the reported burglaries.
The businesses impacted include a dispensary and a smoke shop. The offenders targeted the following locations:
- Roosevelt Road and Central Avenue
- Roosevelt Road and Jefferson Street
- Milwaukee and Fullerton avenues
- Foster and Cicero avenues
So far, no one has been arrested.
