Lisle man with 5 year old in car faces DUI charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago father is facing charges for driving drunk while his five-year-old son was in the back seat.

Just after 1:00 Sunday morning, Lisle police stopped 38-year-old Thaddeus Thompson for a traffic stop.

Officers found cannabis and an open alcoholic drink inside his vehicle. Thompson's son was handed over to a family member.

