Just after 1:00 Sunday morning, Lisle police stopped 38-year-old Thaddeus Thompson for a traffic stop.

Lisle man with 5 year old in car faces DUI charges Just after 1:00 Sunday morning, Lisle police stopped 38-year-old Thaddeus Thompson for a traffic stop.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On