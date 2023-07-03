Watch CBS News
Cause of Lisle house explosion still unknown

CHICAGO (CBS) – There is still no cause yet for the violent explosion at a home in west suburban Lisle over the weekend.

The force of the blast sent debris into homes several blocks away and even shattered neighbors' windows.

There was incredible damage on Saturday night at a home in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe. The DuPage County Sheriff's Office said it was likely a gas explosion, but an investigation is still underway.

The residents of the home were out of town with their pets for the holiday weekend so no one was hurt.

First published on July 3, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

