Firefighters, police respond to home explosion in Lisle
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities were responding to a reported house explosion in Lisle Saturday evening, officials say.
According to the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department, firefighters were responding to a single family home explosion in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe in Lisle.
No injuries were initially reported.
A post by the Lisle Police Department at 6:45 p.m. asked that residents avoid the area due to a large police and fire department presence.
This is a developing story.
