Firefighters, police respond to home explosion in Lisle

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities were responding to a reported house explosion in Lisle Saturday evening, officials say. 

According to the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department, firefighters were responding to a single family home explosion in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe in Lisle. 

No injuries were initially reported. 

A post by the Lisle Police Department at 6:45 p.m. asked that residents avoid the area due to a large police and fire department presence. 

This is a developing story. 

First published on July 1, 2023 / 7:23 PM

