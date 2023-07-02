Firefighters, police respond to home explosion in Lisle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities were responding to a reported house explosion in Lisle Saturday evening, officials say.

According to the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Department, firefighters were responding to a single family home explosion in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe in Lisle.

No injuries were initially reported.

A post by the Lisle Police Department at 6:45 p.m. asked that residents avoid the area due to a large police and fire department presence.

