Lindy's Chili: A Chicago icon prepares to celebrate 100 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We recently lost beloved CBS 2 anchorman Harry Porterfield, whose renowned "Someone You Should Know" series made him, and his topics, the stuff of legend.

In Porterfield's own words, "Someone You Should Know" sought out to highlight ordinary people doing extraordinary things. This story from CBS 2 Streaming Anchor Brad Edwards is about a business that might be situated amid ordinary settings, but where a lot of extraordinary things have happened.

The business is Lindy's Chili. It's about to celebrate a remarkable milestone, and it's someplace you should know.

Ford City East, 7600 S. Pulaski Rd., is a sleepy strip mall where derelict buildings have become a playground for taggers. But in the strip mall, you'll find Lindy's Chili & Gertie's Ice Cream – that's right, chili and ice cream. They really sell everything.

Edwards came for the chili – which has been around for all the 100 years that Lindy's has been in business.

Chili history began in Chicago in 1924 with a Mr. Lindeman – the source of the name Lindy's. Mr. Lindeman passed it on to his son – and then enter current owner Joe Yesutis.

Yesutis bought Lindy's 40 years ago.

"I knew the owner and I always wanted to buy. I was buying any business I could find with making money, and I knew the owner, and I said, 'If you ever decide to sell, I will buy it.' Ten years later, after negotiating with him back and forth, he came up and he said - he came up and said, 'I'm ready to sell….'" Yesutis said. "He says but never - promise me never - tell anyone what you paid. And one other thing. Whatever you do, never cut the quality, or raise the price a nickel."

Has Yesutis ever cut the quality?

"Never," he said. "In 40 years."

At one point, Yesutis franchised Lindy's Chili – he had 13 locations across the city, mostly on the South and Southwest sides. One such location was the one Edwards visited at 76th Street and Pulaski Road, run by Antonio Ortega and family.

At the age of 84, Yesutis said he still eats chili four times a week. And he's not alone.

One customer said she has been eating Lindy's Chili for about 20 years – since she was 8 years old.

"I get beans, with all the ingredients - which is cheddar cheese and onions," said another customer, Marco.

And Lindy's puts chili on everything – hot dogs, fries, nachos. They sell it by the bucket, quart, pint, or bowl.

What makes it so good?

"Quality, quality - and the recipe the spice is such a secret," said Yesutis said.

Only Yesutis and the supplier know the recipe.

"I buy all the seasonings," Yesutis said. "I make sure it's made perfect."

And as photos and newspaper clippings on the wall will tell you, Lindy's fed everyone from laborers to leaders – including lead3ers of the free world. Yesutis has a story dating back to the 1960s that involves Mayor Richard J. Daley – the senior mayor Daley – and President Lyndon B. Johnson.

"President Lyndon Johnson was in Chicago. Mayor Daley was with them up in the suite. The president said, 'I miss Texas chili, it's the best.' Daley said: 'No, Chicago chili is the best. I'll get you some,'" Yesutis said. "He sends Secret Service over to Lindy's… orders six tubs of chili. The mayor says, 'Chicago chili's the best, and gave that to the president."

Yesutis has been around. From 13 franchises, he is down to two. The original Lindy's, at 3854 S. Archer Ave., is not in business anymore.

Edwards: "Are you worried it's going to die?"

Yesutis: "Yeah, I think about that."

Edwards: "Why is it dying?"

Yesutis: "Nobody wants to work. Nobody wants to work…. I couldn't find anyone that wanted it."

Edwards: "Someone's going to want it."

Joe Yesutis loves Lindy's - and so does Chicago.

"It's never too hot, it's never too cold. And you can never serve it cold," Yesutis said. "It's simple. Our chili is perfect - every time."

And that's the recipe to a century of success.

Chicago can actually boast two nearly-century-old chilis. Lindy's was founded in 1924, and Bishop's was founded in 1925. Both tastes are unique, and totally Chicago.

Bishop's started in Chicago Its fourth-generation location is in west suburban Westmont.

Also, many years ago – 42, to be exact – a police-vs.-fire chili contest at Lindy's drew a visit from CBS 2's Bob Wallace. We'll be getting the file tape from that visit up soon.