Lindblom High School parents, students to attend school council meeting, calling for principal to be re-instated
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of parents and students plan to be at the local school council meeting tonight in West Englewood to demand the principal of Lindblom High School be re-instated.
Abdul Muhammad was removed as principal in March.
His supporters claim staff members made false statements during a CPS investigation.
The school district re-assigned Muhammad to a high school network office. It did not publicly discuss the findings of the investigation.
His removal as principal came months after students protested the firing of a popular assistant principal.
Tonight's meeting is at 6 p.m.
