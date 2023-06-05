Watch CBS News
Lindblom High School parents, students to attend school council meeting, calling for principal to be re-instated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of parents and students plan to be at the local school council meeting tonight in West Englewood to demand the principal of Lindblom High School be re-instated.

Abdul Muhammad was removed as principal in March.

His supporters claim staff members made false statements during a CPS investigation.

The school district re-assigned Muhammad to a high school network office. It did not publicly discuss the findings of the investigation.

His removal as principal came months after students protested the firing of a popular assistant principal.

Tonight's meeting is at 6 p.m.

