Man charged with arson in fire at Lincoln Park Zoo restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Schiller Park man has been charged with setting a fire last month at a restaurant at Lincoln Park Zoo, injuring a firefighter.

According to Cook County Circuit Court records, 46-year-old Stephen Habel has been charged with one count of aggravated arson and one count of arson.

Habel is accused of walking into a storage area of Brauer Café at Lincoln Park Zoo around 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 22, opening the valve of a propane tank inside, and lighting a cigarette to ignite the propane gas, according to a Chicago police arrest report.

The resulting fire caused significant damage to the building, according to a filing from Cook County prosecutors. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury to his left shoulder while helping extinguish the fire.

No animals were hurt in the fire, which did not happen near any animal enclosures.

Habel was found in the storage area after the fire, unhurt but soaking wet from the water firefighters used to put out the fire. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. According to published reports, police believed he was trying to keep warm in the cold weather.

He was arrested on the arson charges on Monday. On Thursday, a judge ordered him held in custody as he awaits trial.

He is due back in court on Dec. 19.