Firefighter injured responding to blaze near Lincoln Park Zoo
CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke outside a restaurant near the Lincoln Park Zoo on Chicago's North Side early Friday morning.
Flames were seen shooting from a propane storage area outside Cafe Brauer, in the 2000 block of North Stockton Drive.
Sources on the scene told CBS News Chicago that a firefighter who responded to the fire was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with minor injuries.
Officials have not released further details.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.