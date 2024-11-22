Firefighter injured responding to blaze near Lincoln Park Zoo

Firefighter injured responding to blaze outside restaurant near Lincoln Park Zoo

Firefighter injured responding to blaze outside restaurant near Lincoln Park Zoo

Firefighter injured responding to blaze outside restaurant near Lincoln Park Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke outside a restaurant near the Lincoln Park Zoo on Chicago's North Side early Friday morning.

Flames were seen shooting from a propane storage area outside Cafe Brauer, in the 2000 block of North Stockton Drive.

Sources on the scene told CBS News Chicago that a firefighter who responded to the fire was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials have not released further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.