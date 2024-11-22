Watch CBS News
Firefighter injured responding to blaze near Lincoln Park Zoo

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Firefighter injured responding to blaze outside restaurant near Lincoln Park Zoo
Firefighter injured responding to blaze outside restaurant near Lincoln Park Zoo 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke outside a restaurant near the Lincoln Park Zoo on Chicago's North Side early Friday morning. 

Flames were seen shooting from a propane storage area outside Cafe Brauer, in the 2000 block of North Stockton Drive.

Sources on the scene told CBS News Chicago that a firefighter who responded to the fire was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with minor injuries. 

Officials have not released further details. 

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

