Lincoln Park Zoo sharing photos of 3 new lion cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to start your day off on a good note.
Check out these baby pictures from the Lincoln Park Zoo.
The three lion cubs were born about two weeks ago to mom, Zari.
They're still out of sight from the public while mom and the cubs continue to bond.
The zoo says they'll know the sex of the cubs in another month or so when they have their first exam.
