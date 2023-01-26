Watch CBS News
Local News

Lincoln Park Zoo sharing photos of 3 new lion cubs

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo share photos of new lion cubs
Lincoln Park Zoo share photos of new lion cubs 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to start your day off on a good note.

Check out these baby pictures from the Lincoln Park Zoo.

The three lion cubs were born about two weeks ago to mom, Zari.

They're still out of sight from the public while mom and the cubs continue to bond.

The zoo says they'll know the sex of the cubs in another month or so when they have their first exam.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 8:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.