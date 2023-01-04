5 suspects burglarize retail store in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating a burglary at a Lincoln Park retail store early Wednesday morning.
Police said around 2:31 a.m., five men gained entry to the business through a glass door at the business, in the 2200 block of North Clybourn Avenue.
The suspects took a cash register and an unknown amount of merchandise before fleeing in a Dodge Charger and Dodge Ram.
No one is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
