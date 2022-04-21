Lincoln Park mother recalls terrifying moments when she was carjacked with her kids in the vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Terrifying moments for a mom and dad in Lincoln Park as they were dropping off a package at an apartment building.

Mid-delivery, two carjackers took off with the car and two kids in the backseat. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman talked to the mother in Lincoln Park.

"The next thing I see is him literally being dragged on the driver side through the car," said carjacking victim Lilibeth Garcia.

She added "I did feel terrified thinking I lost my kids. Already I'm not going to find them," she said.

But within minutes, the family reunited. She said she plans to hug her kids a little tighter tonight. The suspects took off in a white sedan but so far, no suspects in custody.