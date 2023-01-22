Legendary Chicago radio personality, 93XRT host Lin Brehmer dies at 68

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago personality and 93XRT host Lin Brehmer has died at the age of 68 after his battle with prostate cancer, fellow host Terri Hemmert announced Sunday.

Brehmer said in a social media post last July that he had been fighting prostate cancer for several years and had been through radiation treatments, biopsies, CT scans, MRIs, and drug therapies. He returned to the station back in November after taking time off.

He has been on the air at WXRT since 1991 as morning drive host until 2020 and as midday host since. Before that, going back to 1984, Brehmer served as music director at WXRT.

The station plans to celebrate his life on-air Monday.