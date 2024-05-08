Rapper Lil Wayne announced as headliner for Illinois State Fair in Springfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — It was announced on Wednesday that Grammy-award-winning rapper Lil Wayne will headline this year's Illinois State Fair Grandstand.

He joins the list of stars, including the Jonas Brothers and Miranda Lambert, to be featured at the fair in Springfield, which takes place from Aug. 8 through 18.

"Lil Wayne is a rap legend, and this concert is going to be one for the record books," Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said in a statement.

In addition to his music, Lil Wayne is also known for his record label that helped launch the careers of rappers Drake and Nikki Minaj.

He is scheduled to take the stage on Aug. 14th

Tickets for Lil Wayne go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

Other performers for the Illinois State Fair

8/9: Keith Urban with MacKenzie Porter

8/10: Motley Crue

8/11: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde

8/13: Jordan Davis with Ashley Cooke

8/14: Lil Wayne

8/15: Jonas Brothers

8/16: The Smashing Pumpkins with PVRIS

8/17: Miranda Lambert with Gavin Adcock

8/18: To Be Announced