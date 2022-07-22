Lightfoot announces application process for new 43rd Ward alderperson after Michele Smith announces retirement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Anyone interested in becoming the next 43rd Ward alderperson in Chicago after Ald. Michele Smith steps down next month has until Aug. 5 to send an application to City Hall.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be picking Smith's successor after the three-term incumbent announced Thursday she will be retiring effective Aug. 12 to attend to "deepening responsibilities towards family and friends."

Candidates applying to fill the 43rd Ward vacancy must have lived in the ward for at least a year, "demonstrate their passion for public service, and most importantly, have proven themselves to be someone who represents the 43rd Ward community," according to Lightfoot's office, which announced the formal application process on Friday.

Lightfoot has 60 days to fill the vacancy in the 43rd Ward once Smith officially steps down.

Starting Friday, interested candidates can apply for the vacancy by emailing aldermanicvacancy@cityofchicago.org or mail ing applications to City Hall, care of the 43rd Ward Vacancy Committee. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Details regarding the application process can be found online at www.chicago.gov/ward43application.

Once the application period is over, Lightfoot's office will release the names and resumes of each person applying for the 43rd Ward vacancy.

Lightfoot is also asking for feedback from 43rd Ward residents on their priorities for the ward and the new alderperson. Feedback can be submitted through an online survey here: https://s.surveyplanet.com/9uu7z9xb.

The mayor will form a search committee to review applications, interview candidates, and make a recommendation on the final slate of candidates before Lightfoot makes her choice, who must be confirmed by the full City Council.

That person will serve until the next City Council elections in 2023.