Lightfoot administration touts city's progress on tackling gender-based violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is making progress on its plan to tackle gender-based violence and human trafficking, according to a new report released by the city.

According to the report released by the mayor's office, the city has developed a new training curriculum for police officers on how to respond to gender-based violence.

The city is also investing $25 million to support survivors with legal services, housing, and emergency financial assistance.

And every city building now has a domestic violence hotline and human trafficking notice posted in public areas.

Other accomplishments include:

The Chicago Department of Public Health and Metropolitan Family Services launched a pilot program for services for people who cause harm in intimate partner relationships, in an effort to prevent further violence. Traditionally, individuals who cause harm can only access such services if required by a judge.

City Colleges of Chicago now have four licensed professionals to address mental, emotional, social, or behavioral issues associated with gender-based violence victimization.

Chicago Public Schools began a pilot program with the YWCA to allow four schools to receive comprehensive education around interpersonal violence.

The city enhanced its sexual harassment laws by increasing training requirements, requiring employers to provide a written notice and to have a written policy on sexual harassment, and increasing the fines for those in violation of the law.

City-funded victim service and violence prevention street outreach organizations received training on domestic violence in 2021.